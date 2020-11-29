e-paper
Chandigarh’s new traffic SSP to join within a week

The Haryana government has relieved Panipat superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Haryana government has relieved Panipat superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary, who is set to be become Chandigarh’s first woman senior superintendent of police (security and traffic).

The ministry of home affairs had earlier approved her appointment on inter-cadre deputation from Haryana to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) for three years. A 2011-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, she is likely to join office within a week.

Chaudhary was recently involved in a controversy, after she along with two other cops was booked for abetting the suicide of a former councillor in Panipat. A three-member team headed by an ADGP is investigating the matter.

