Chandigarh's salon and spa association writes to admn for permission to restart operations

Chandigarh’s salon and spa association writes to admn for permission to restart operations

As per the letter, many spas will have to shut down if they aren’t allowed to operate, as they have to pay rent and salaries

chandigarh Updated: May 13, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Members said that if they are allowed to resume operations, they will use sterilised equipment, PPEs and masks, and adhere to other safety norms, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)
Members said that if they are allowed to resume operations, they will use sterilised equipment, PPEs and masks, and adhere to other safety norms, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)(HT FILE)
         

The Tricity Salon and Spa Association has written to UT adviser Manoj Parida and deputy commissioners (DCs) of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, asking for permission to let them restart operations, on Tuesday. The missive has also been sent out to all members of Parliament (MPs) of the tricity.

As per the letter, many spas will have to shut down if they aren’t allowed to operate, as they have to pay rent and salaries. The letter highlighted how some freelancers have started beauty services at home which has been deemed illegal as per orders.

Members added that if they are allowed to resume operations, they will use sterilised equipment, PPEs and masks, and adhere to other safety norms, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

