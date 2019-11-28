Chandigarh salon’s account sealed for not clearing GST dues

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:30 IST

The UT excise and taxation department has attached the bank account of Headmasters, a salon in Sector 8, for non-payment of tax arrears and delay in filing returns.

“The department has attached the bank account of Headmasters salon, Sector 8, for not paying Goods and Service Tax (GST) dues, which are around ₹1 crore,” said RK Chaudhary, assistant commissioner, UT excise and taxation department.

Salons have to pay a GST of 18% on all services offered. “For the last 10 months, the salon hasn’t filed the mandatory returns under the GST Act. The department has issued them multiple notices, but got no satisfactory response,” Chaudhary said.

If the tax arrears are still not cleared, the department will proceed with attaching the movable and immovable properties of the firm, including sealing of the salon. Headmasters’ owner Veer Kaul refused to comment on the issue.