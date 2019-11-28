e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Chandigarh salon’s account sealed for not clearing GST dues

For the last 10 months, Headmasters salon, Sector 8, had not paid GST dues, which are around ₹1 crore

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:30 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The UT excise and taxation department has attached the bank account of Headmasters, a salon in Sector 8, for non-payment of tax arrears and delay in filing returns.

“The department has attached the bank account of Headmasters salon, Sector 8, for not paying Goods and Service Tax (GST) dues, which are around ₹1 crore,” said RK Chaudhary, assistant commissioner, UT excise and taxation department.

Salons have to pay a GST of 18% on all services offered. “For the last 10 months, the salon hasn’t filed the mandatory returns under the GST Act. The department has issued them multiple notices, but got no satisfactory response,” Chaudhary said.

If the tax arrears are still not cleared, the department will proceed with attaching the movable and immovable properties of the firm, including sealing of the salon. Headmasters’ owner Veer Kaul refused to comment on the issue.

top news
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News