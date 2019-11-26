Chandigarh school events: Dev Samaj student bags bronze in judo championship

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:13 IST

Shagun Rajput, a student of IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, won a bronze medal in the ongoing 65th School National Games in the Under-17 Judo Championship 2019. The games are being held at Sports Authority of Gujarat, Bhavnagar.

Shagun said, “The whole credit goes to my family and coaches, who showed faith in me and kept my morale high throughout the tournament. It was a tough competition, but my coaches’ guidance helped me.”

Shagun was trained by Govind Singh and Bhagwan Singh.

Annual function

AKSIPS-41 Smart School organised its annual function ‘Aashayein- A Ray of Hope’ on Monday. Ranjana Dhingra, artist, actor, director, choreographer, and singer; was the chief guest for the event.

BNS Walia, chairman of National Educational Development Trust (NEDT) and ex-director of PGI; was the guest of honour. Hardeep Singh, senior deputy mayor, and Jasdeep Kalra, executive director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools; were present at the event. Principal Ritu Bali stressed on holistic education.

Prakash Utsav celebrations

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, celebrated the 550th Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak under the guidance of principal Pritinder Kaur. Satpal Jain, additional solicitor general of India, was the chief guest. A light and sound show ‘Noor diya paidan’, highlighted the Guru’s birth, social problems of that time and major happenings of his life. An art and craft and clay exhibition was inaugurated by Satpal Jain wherein students exhibited paintings on the life of the Guru.