Chandigarh school holds science symposium

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:11 IST

Students and faculty of the science department of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, organised scien-tastic 2K19, an ICSE inter-school science symposium on Wednesday.

As many as eight schools from across the region took part in the symposium. The event was divided into three categories based on students’ age groups.

In rapomania, Swati of Col VR Mohan, DAV School, Dera Bassi, stood first, Piyush of the host school stood second and Gauransh of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, stood third.

In scientricks, Arunima Rai and Niral Goyal of the host school stood first, Payal and Gurleen of Col VR Mohan, DAV School, stood second and Harsimrat Kaur and Dibya Jyoti of Tender Heart School stood third.

In theatre of science, Prisha, Ishaan, Manaswita and Richa of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, stood first, Ekam, Alex, Kushaan and Tamanna of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, stood second and Akshit, Ashish, Harkamal and Prajwal of Col VR Mohan, DAV School, secured the third position.