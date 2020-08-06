e-paper
Chandigarh: Second postmortem of man found dead under mysterious circumstances conducted

The postmortem conducted earlier had pointed towards hanging as cause of death. The second was done after the family suspected he had been murdered.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/iStock
Representative image/iStock
         

The second postmortem of a 76-year-old businessman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sector 10, Chandigarh, was conducted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday. The report is awaited.

The 76-year-old owner of an auto parts factory in Delhi had come to the city about two weeks ago and was found dead in his son’s house in Sector 10 on Sunday.

Initially, the family said he hung himself in the washroom with a turban. Cops did not find a suicide note and initiated inquest proceedings.

But, a day later, the family had sought through investigations after his care taker was found missing.

The care taker was later detained and questioned by police.

