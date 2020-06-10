Chandigarh Smart City Limited to pitch in ₹11 crore to augment city’s water storage capacity

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:11 IST

The Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) will be giving Rs 11 crore to the municipal corporation to increase city’s water storage capacity.

This was decided in the CSCL board of directors’ meeting held here on Wednesday.

MC had approved Rs 38 crore for the water storage project. But with only Rs 27 crore available for it, the project couldn’t take off.

The civic body even approached the UT administration to fill in the gap of Rs 11 crore, but it was not approved. Now with the financial assistance coming from CSCL, MC will float a tender for the project next week.

WHY MORE STORAGE?

Increasing city’s water shortage capacity is crucial to ensure continuous supply. At present, the Sector 39 waterworks reservoir can hold water enough for only half-day supply, which the project aims to double.

The water received in the morning from Kajauli waterworks is supplied in the evening, while the evening storage is supplied the next morning.

With the peak water demand in summer touching 120-125 MGD (million gallons daily), the current availability of 90-95 MGD remains inadequate. Besides, any disruption in water supply from the Kajauli waterworks due to pipe leakages or maintenance works also affects city’s supply, making the need for increased storage capacity more relevant by the day.

OTHER AGENDAS

The board also approved the proposal to build three material recovery-cum-transfer centres. These will be used to segregate dry, wet and hazardous garbage of the city. Thereon, the garbage will be sent to the dumping ground in Dadumajra.

The controversial animal carcass incinerator plant was also approved. MC has already allotted the work for its construction in Sector 25 West.