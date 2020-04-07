Chandigarh tricity’s first coronavirus positive patient recovers

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 01:43 IST

A 23-year-old management student and resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was the tricity’s first Covid-19 case, has recovered.

She was discharged from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Monday night, 19 days after testing positive on March 18. Another patient, a 21-year-old youth from Sector 38, was also discharged from the hospital, taking the total number of recovered patients in Chandigarh to seven.

GMCH director-cum-principal Dr BS Chavan confirmed that the two have been discharged after testing negative for Covid-19. The management student had returned from the UK and landed at the Amritsar airport on March 15, following which she reached the city the same day. The 21-year-old patient had came in contact with her brother and was later hospitalised on March 23.

Around 12 persons who had come in direct contact with her were identified. Her mother and brother, who had also tested positive, were recently discharged from hospital.

‘Along with virus, I was fighting stigma’

“Today when I tested negative, I couldn’t believe that it happened finally. Along with the virus, I was fighting the stigma, as a lot of rumours were going around when I tested positive,” said the 23-year-old woman after being discharged. “You need to have support a system by your side to defeat the virus. My mom and I spent time in isolation in the same room and eventually things got normal,” she said. “It was a really bad phase. I overcame it by reading books related to my course work.”

No fresh case in chandigarh, Panchkula

With six people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday, no fresh case was reported for fourth consecutive day in Chandigarh. However, reports of eight suspects are awaited.

The UT officials had identified a total of 123 contacts associated with the six people, who were quarantined at their houses in Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Bapu Dham Colony and Daria. Also, no fresh case was reported in Panchkula on Monday, with the coronavirus count staying at two since March 31.

However, the Panchkula health department on Monday collected samples of around 50 people, who had attended religious gatherings in different states. Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said some of the reports have come negative, while others are awaited. On Panchkula’s first case, she said a fresh sample of the 38-year-old woman salon worker was taken recently and she again tested positive. “As per protocol, her sample will be taken again after 14 days and after two of her samples test negative consecutively in the stipulated time frame, she will be discharged,” she said.

