e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Truck driver thrashed over petty issue

Chandigarh: Truck driver thrashed over petty issue

The victim was taken to GMCH, Sector 32 for treatment.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A truck driver was thrashed by a group of men near Ram Darbar on Friday. The victim, identified as Harender Pal, is working as a driver with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the city-based laboratory Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) near 3BRD Air force Station, Chandigarh.

In his complaint to the police, Harender said that he was going to drop labourers and when he reached near Ram Darbar, he found two men standing in the middle of the road. As he told them to move aside, the duo landed in a duel and started thrashing Harender. Soon, some more persons gathered and started thrashing the victim, who got severely injured in the attack. The accused then fled the spot. Harender was taken to GMCH, Sector 32 for treatment.

Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 323, 341, 332, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 31 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In