e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chautala gets access to Teja Khera farmhouse in Haryana for wedding of grandsons

Chautala gets access to Teja Khera farmhouse in Haryana for wedding of grandsons

In a fresh order, the appellate tribunal for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act directed the Enforcement Directorate to de-seal the attached property in Dabwali tehsil from November 23 to December 7.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court had on Tuesday allowed the ED plea, challenging the tribunal’s October 20 order to de-seal the property for a month. The high court bench of justice AG Masih asked the appellate tribunal for a fresh decision.
The Punjab and Haryana high court had on Tuesday allowed the ED plea, challenging the tribunal’s October 20 order to de-seal the property for a month. The high court bench of justice AG Masih asked the appellate tribunal for a fresh decision.(Representational photo)
         

Former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s family has finally got access to their farmhouse at Teja Khera village in Dabwali tehsil of Sirsa district from November 23 to December 7 to organise the wedding of his grandsons this month-end.

The appellate tribunal for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to de-seal the Teja Khera farmhouse by November 23 and hand over its possession to the Chautala family for the limited purpose of holding the wedding of the grandsons of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader.

The counsel for the Chautalas has given an undertaking that the possession of the attached property will be handed back to the ED by December 7.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on Tuesday allowed the ED plea, challenging the tribunal’s October 20 order to de-seal the property for a month. The high court bench of justice AG Masih asked the appellate tribunal for a fresh decision.

Om Prakash Chautala’s son Abhay Singh Chautala had sought permission from the tribunal to use the farmhouse for the wedding of his two sons on November 27 and 30.

The initial tribunal order said that the farmhouse be de-sealed from November 6 to December 7. The high court stayed the tribunal order on November 6.

The farmhouse has been sealed by the ED in view of the ongoing probe against Om Prakash Chautala for money laundering.

The ED had told the high court that there is no provision in the PMLA to de-seal an attached property connected with the proceeds of crime even temporarily. In case it is allowed, it would set a wrong precedent that would be exploited by the accused to enjoy the proceeds of crime till the decision is rendered by the appellate tribunal, the ED had argued.

top news
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
DRI busts an international cocaine smuggling racket in 3-day-long Operation Calypso
DRI busts an international cocaine smuggling racket in 3-day-long Operation Calypso
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
‘Not choosing Kohli, will keep Yadav at No. 3’: Nehra picks IPL 2020 team
‘Not choosing Kohli, will keep Yadav at No. 3’: Nehra picks IPL 2020 team
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In