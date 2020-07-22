e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University adopts Amazon Web Services Educate curricula

Chitkara University adopts Amazon Web Services Educate curricula

Chitkara University has prepared the curriculum under the guidance of AWS Educate to make it focused on cloud computing and ‘industry aligned’.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(HT Photo )
         

Chitkara University has adopted Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate cloud computing curricula in BE CSE specialisation in cloud computing and virtualisation.

Chitkara University is incorporating the AWS Educate curricula into the mainstream college syllabus with the aim to help develop the next generation of cloud professionals.

Chitkara University has prepared the curriculum under the guidance of AWS Educate to make it focused on cloud computing and ‘industry aligned’.

The proposed specialisation will prepare students to understand the emerging technologies of cloud computing and virtualisation, their principles, modelling, analysis, design, deployment, and industry-oriented applications. All major solution architectures and enabling technologies will be covered under this program.

Pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara
Pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara ( HT Photo )

Pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara says, “Cloud computing is shifting the paradigms of the IT industry, and is the future. Businesses need to focus on core competencies instead of managing the complexity of data centres. More businesses are adopting cloud computing for day-to-day management of their IT infrastructure. To fulfil the skills needed for the future, we have to start today.”

top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In