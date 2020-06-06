e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / City bus service in Ludhiana likely to resume next week

City bus service in Ludhiana likely to resume next week

The officials said buses would be run with 50% occupancy and the contractor would be directed to sanitise the buses on a daily basis

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a major relief to residents, the municipal corporation (MC) has received permission to restart the city bus service and it is expected to resume from the next week.

The MC had earlier applied for permission with the deputy commissioner’s office and also sought guidelines from the administration before resuming the service.

The officials said buses would be run with 50% occupancy and the contractor would be directed to sanitise the buses on a daily basis.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said the contractor is, however, reluctant to run the buses citing losses. The contractor has also asked the MC to revise the fare as the buses would be run at 50% occupancy and the transport is also expected to receive low response.

MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal said, “The MC has received permission to resume the city bus service and it is expected to run the service from the next week. The buses would be run at 50% occupancy and the sanitisation process would be taken up on a daily basis.”

The service was put to halt after the imposition of curfew in the state on March 23. After the government had allowed buses to operate in the state, the MC had also sought permission to run the city bus service.

Before curfew, the service was being run on four routes in the city and suspension of this facility affected over 3,500 daily passengers. As many as 65 buses were plying on four routes, including Sahnewal to Clock Tower, Kohara to the bus stand, Dugri to the Metro supermarket and the railway station to Meharban.

top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In