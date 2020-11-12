e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Civil engineer held with unlicensed pistol in Chandigarh

Civil engineer held with unlicensed pistol in Chandigarh

The police had found Rana’s photos floating on social media brandishing weapons and had been on a lookout for him

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 02:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Chandigarh Police have heightened checking of illegal weapons in the city in view of the recent spate of shootings.
The Chandigarh Police have heightened checking of illegal weapons in the city in view of the recent spate of shootings.(REUTERS)
         

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Sector 27 for possessing an unlicensed weapon.

The man arrested was identified as Vivek Rana, alias Sunny, 28, who is a civil engineer. He was arrested at a naka near Satsang Bhawan on the dividing road of Sector 27C/27D.

The police had found Rana’s photos floating on social media brandishing weapons and had been on a lookout for him.

The police recovered a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the police station in Sector 26.

The Chandigarh Police have heightened checking of illegal weapons in the city in view of the recent spate of shootings: as many as five incidents were reported last month alone.

