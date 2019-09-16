Cleanliness drive at Green Land Convent School

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:23 IST

Green Land Convent School, Dugri, organised a cleanliness drive on Sunday.

Students from classes 1 to 12 took part in different activities. Students delivered speeches on the importance of cleanliness during the morning assembly.

Students took part in an awareness rally holding placards and banners.

Many students planted saplings on the campus. They were apprised of the importance of green cover.

The Kindergarten students were made aware of the importance of personal hygiene. They were told about the importance of washing hands before and after eating.

The head boy and head girl urged fellow students to segregate waste. They put wet waste in green dustbins and dry waste in blue dustbins.

Students organised a street play to spread awareness about hygiene.A letter-writing contest was organised for the higher secondary students.

All participants were felicitated with prizes and certificates.

School president Shabad Rudhra said the cleanliness drive helped students get prepared for a better future.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:19 IST