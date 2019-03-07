Clear waste backlog by Mar 20, Chandigarh MC puts Jaypee plant on notice

Rattled by the poor ranking in Centre’s Swachh Survekshan, the municipal corporation on Thursday put Jaypee Group-run waste processing plant in Dadumajra on notice to clear by March 20 the unprocessed waste pile-up lying on its premises.

Latest figures available with the MC reveal that more than 8,000 tonnes of unprocessed waste is lying at the plant even as the National Green Tribunal in its November 2017 order had asked the firm to clear it in eight weeks.

As the recent NGT panel report revealed, the plant is processing not more than 40% of 400 tonnes of waste being sent there daily. Backlog in the premises is among other technical reasons for plant’s poor run.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said once the backlog is cleared, plant’s daily waste processing capacity will improve.

Efforts are also underway to send dry and wet waste separately so that the plant can increase its optimisation since its composting plant is not being fully utilised due to non availability of segregated waste. “The firm has been strictly asked to comply with the deadline and I am confident that we will achieve it,” said Yadav.

MC places order for 100 garbage-lifting vehicles

One of the reasons behind city’s 20th ranking in the national survey was that the city is yet to achieve 100% door-to-door waste collection. The poor collection system in villages and colonies where private collectors don’t operate was one of the main reasons. The MC chief said they have already placed order for purchasing 100 vehicles, 55 of which will be deployed in the 13 villages recently transferred to MC, and 45 vehicles in the southern and northern peripheries.

He also said quotations for another 100 vehicles have been sought and the order will be placed soon . “I hope that city will have 100% door-to-door waste collection by April end,” Yadav said.

Process to sign MoU with private waste collectors begins

Under attack from various quarters for soft approach towards private waste collectors, mayor Rajesh Kalia said that the MC will sign an MoU with them within a week. As decided in the general house in December, he said the MoU will have a time frame for the private collectors to buy e-karts, monitoring mechanism and penalty clause in case they fail to collect waste from households.

Will adopt Indore model, says adviser

UT advisor Manoj Kumar Parida visited the waste processing plant in Dadumajra on Thursday to take stock of the situation. He said, “We will study and implement the Indore model for waste management in a time-bound manner.”

Accompanied by plant manager NK Vohra, the adviser, mayor Rajesh Kalia and MC commissioner KK Yadav took round of the plant. Vohra raised concerns regarding the rise in electricity bill — as high as ₹12 lakh per month — adding to their woes.

“We will also look at the plant’s capacity and try to mutually resolve the issue of segregation,” Parida said.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 21:46 IST