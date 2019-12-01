Close shave for Ludhiana family as car catches fire

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:52 IST

Five persons, including two children, had a close shave after their moving car caught fire at the link road opposite the Preet Palace cinema on Sunday afternoon.

The car occupants jumped out just in time before the vehicle was gutted in minutes, following which the traffic flow on the road remained affected for at least two hours.

Ram Kirpal, a resident of Shimlapuri, said he along with his wife, two kids, and a friend was going in the Tata Indigo car to attend a wedding function in Haibowal.

“As we reached near Atam Park, we noticed smoke emitting from the dashboard. We assumed that there must have been a short-circuit, and slowed the car when suddenly, the engine caught fire. We jumped out to save ourselves,” said Kirpal, adding that they informed the fire brigade that doused the flames after 20 minutes.

Earlier in a similar incident, a groom and his friends had a narrow escape after the Bentley carrying them caught fire on the Lodhi Club road near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on November 16, hours after his marriage. The occupants of the car, however, managed to douse the flames and no one was injured.