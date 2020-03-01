e-paper
CM condoles demise of senior journalist Rajesh Bhambi

The CM termed Bhambi’s death a loss not just for the family, but also the media fraternity.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Rajesh Bhambi
Rajesh Bhambi (HT PHOTO)
         

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh has condoled the demise of senior journalist Rajesh Bhambi, who died at Deep Hospital here on Sunday morning. Bhambi had been suffering from a kidney ailment fro some time.

The CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral also joined the CM in extending his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. Bhambi is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Bhambi, who was in his early 60s, will be cremated after his son arrives from Canada. Bhambi was at present the bureau chief at India News (ITV) group.

The CM termed Bhambi’s death a loss not just for the family, but also the media fraternity. He said he had made a mark with his professional acumen as a photo journalist, with many milestone achievements as a reporter from Punjab for various organisations.

The CM expressed his sympathies with Bhambi’s family and said it was an irreparable loss for them.

Describing Bhambi’s death as a personal loss, Thukral remembered him as a warm and wonderful human being and a great professional. In Bhambi’s demise, he had lost a personal friend he had known for many years, said Thukral, extending his deepest condolences to the family.

Bhambi had started his career as a stringer for Punjab with Reuters after studying at News Network. He had worked as a photo journalist from Punjab for India Today and from Ludhiana for The Tribune and a stringer covering Punjab for Hindustan Times.

