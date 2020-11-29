Coaching centres in Chandigarh unlikely to reopen from December 1

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:25 IST

Even as the UT administration has permitted coaching institutes to resume regular operations from December 1, subject to observance of strict protocols both in classes and hostels, many coaching institutes are unlikely to reopen.

Business head of Sri Chaitanya Institute in Sector 34, Hitesh Panwar, said, “Right now, we haven’t decided whether we will reopen from December 1 or not. We will convene a meeting on Saturday and also speak to the parents of students who take online classes from us to get an idea of how many students will actually come if we resume regular classes.”

He added that online classes were going on smoothly, and even the UT administration has directed coaching institutes to concentrate on online teaching rather than regular classes.

Some coaching institutes are still unclear about what the protocols would be in the classes before they decide to open.

Senior manager of Allen institutes in tricity, Jitain Gupta, said, “We will receive directions from our head office in Kota, Rajasthan, about reopening. Till now, there are no clear instructions from the administration’s side on key aspects such as the number of students allowed per classroom. We hope that the administration can hold a meeting with coaching institutes of the city and discuss these issues with us.”

He said they were facing no issues with online classes and would continue with them as of now. Other institutes such as Abhimanu IAS Study Group in Sector 25 are also holding meetings to discuss the reopening strategies.

Students, meanwhile, are also indecisive about whether they will attend classes in these institutes once they reopen.

Special sessions a better option

Kunal Singh, who runs a coaching centre in Sector 34, said, “If we are asked to teach classes in small batches with social distancing, it will not be feasible for the faculty to take so many classes. Some institutes in the city have batches of 300-400 students. How many classes will they take then? Rather, the coaching institutes can start doubt-clearing sessions for students. This way, appointments can be given to students and they will be easier to manage.”

He added that many coaching institutes are unlikely to reopen because even if permission has been granted, it can be taken away too if the number of cases rise.

“In case the classes are not allowed after a week, the students will want a refund and the faculty will want salaries, so it will be a riskier proposition. Online coaching is likely to continue.”

Meanwhile, officials from the administration said that detailed instructions for coaching institutes were being prepared and likely to be released before December 1.