Commemorative gold, silver coins remain centre of attraction

The coins have been developed to promote rural artisanship

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Special gold and silver commemorative coins issued by the Punjab government to mark the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak have become the centre of attraction among the devotees at the exhibition in Sultanpur Lodhi town.

Pilgrims in large numbers are purchasing these coins from the exhibition put up by the Punjab Small Industry and Export Corporation (PSIEC) on PUDA Ground from November 5 to 15. The PSIEC has got nearly 3,500 coins (5 and 10gm in gold, and 50gm in silver) prepared from the Metal and Mineral Corporation of India, a central agency, with the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations embossed on them.

The coins have been developed to promote rural artisanship.

PSIEC managing director (MD) Sibin C said these coins have been prepared using 99.9% pure gold and silver and their cover contains certificate of authenticity. The gold coin is available at ₹22,500 (5gm) and ₹45,000 (10gm) while the 50gm silver coin can be bought at ₹3,300.

Sibin said the coins can also be purchased from all post offices in the state, PSIEC Phulkari emporiums and online retailer Amazon.

Tripatjit Singh of Muktsar, who collects coins issued on various events related to Sikhism, said he felt proud to have purchased a special commemorative coin.

Sultanpur Lodhi chokes with smog

With the rise in incidents of stubble burning across the state, a thick cover of smog engulfed Sultanpur Lodhi on Wednesday. Pilgrims faced inconvenience due to the high pollution levels. Around 50 cases of stubble burning were reported in Kapurthala district on Wednesday.

The devotee’s in the large number were seen taking selfies in the front of Punjab government’s pandal. The exhibition on Guru Nanak by the state tourism department also attracted a number of pilgrims.

