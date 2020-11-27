e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Common admissions to entry-level classes in Chandigarh schools to begin on December 3

Common admissions to entry-level classes in Chandigarh schools to begin on December 3

By December 2, all schools have to display an admission notice on their websites, with details of entry class, age criterion, number of seats, documents required and fee structure

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:20 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
         

The Chandigarh education department on Thursday released the common admission schedule for entry-level classes in schools across the city.

The process will begin on December 3 and is expected to go online in view of the Covid pandemic.

Before that, by December 2, all schools have to display an admission notice on their websites, with details of entry class, age criterion, number of seats, documents required, fee structure, etc.

The admission form will be available for free on school websites. However ₹100 will be charged from students of general category for registration at the time of receipt of forms. The final list of students along with the waiting list will be displayed both online and at the school notice board by February 1.

“We are considering to allow form submission just online to avoid queues outside schools. We have also asked schools to conduct the draw of lots online, if need by. The decision will be taken in January, on the basis of the pandemic situation,” said Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education, adding that deadlines could be relaxed in case of a surge in infections in the city.

Meanwhile, private schools have asked the education department to first clarify whether they can hike fees and by how much for the 2021 session.“Last year, an 8% hike was allowed and then rolled back leading to a lot of confusion. As the fees hasn’t been hiked for two years, we should be able to hike it by 16%. The administration should clear the air on this,” said HS Mamik, president, Independent School Association.

Common admission schedule

Display of admission notice by schools: By Dec 2

Issue and receipt of admission forms: Dec 3-16

Display of the list of eligible candidates: By Jan 15

Display of list of selected candidates and waiting list: By Feb 1

Deposit of fee by selected candidates: By Feb 12

