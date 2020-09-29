e-paper
Compartment exams for Chandigarh government schools to begin from October 5

The exams will be conducted on the lines of the CBSE compartment exams and as per the SOPs issued by the ministry of health and family welfare

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The UT education department on Thursday announced that the compartment exams for students of classes 9 and 11 of government schools will start from October 5.

Speaking about this, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, the director school education (DSE), said, “The decision has been taken after witnessing improvement in parents’ response towards academic consultations from September 21 and studying how the CBSE conducted compartment exams for students of classes 10 and 12.”

Brar added that the exams will be conducted on the lines of the CBSE compartment exams and as per the SOPs issued by the ministry of health and family welfare.

October 15: Last date to register for board exams

As per sources, the exams will conclude by October 10 as the registration of students for board exams has to be done by October 15.

A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said that it is a cumbersome task to upload these details with frequent server related issues and they will have to work on war-footing to ensure that the registrations are done in time.

Around 4,550 students will be sitting for these exams. Students, who were promoted to classes 10 and 12 on a conditional basis, will be demoted on failing to clear the compartment.

