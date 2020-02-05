Complete work on Kharar flyover by March 31, Mohali admn tells L&T, NHAI

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:54 IST

The Mohali district administration has set a deadline of March 31 for Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete project-related work on the Chandigarh-Kharar flyover.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by Mohali’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sakshi Sawhney with officials of L&T, NHAI and Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain.

As per the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, decisions on utility shifting, sewerage overflow, public utility shifting, missing plots, shifting of sewerage and water supply pipelines, drainage completion and illegal encroachments hindering water supply connection and causing leakage were discussed and directions were passed to fix them on the time.

Directions have also been issued to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the sewerage department to work in the collaboration with L&T and NHAI to ensure the work is completed on time.

Kharar SDM Himanshu Jain confirmed the development. “We are planning to open the flyover for the public from Khanpur till Desu Majra stretch by May which is why the deadline for March 31 has been fixed,” he said.

Jain said that the administration was monitoring the flyover work on a daily basis. However, the NHAI have recently started work on the elevated road which connects it to Desu Majra.

“The work on this will be completed by April,” Jain said. With the opening of the first stretch of the flyover, it will cover around a 4-km stretch while 6 km will still be left to be made operational. The administration has also passed several instructions to NHAI and L&T regarding the work.

“Mutual entry process needs to be expedited by NHAI to acquire the remaining land. L&T needs to submit a schedule of their work to the DC’s office and SDM, Mohali and Kharar. The district administration needs to be approached for the intervention of the executive magistrate or for police help where there is need for possession of land and NHAI needs to ensure no missing plot is left out,” the directions stated.

Multiple delays have plagued the ₹369-crore flyover project that was started in November 2015.

NHAI has already missed three deadlines. The initial deadline was set for December 2018. After this, the deadline has been extended twice. Now, a fresh deadline has been set for July