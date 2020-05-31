e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Computers, documents gutted at Panjab University’s botany department

Computers, documents gutted at Panjab University’s botany department

A security guard found smoke billowing out from an office room of the department

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A minor fire broke out at Panjab University’s botany department on Saturday.

The incident was reported at around 4.30pm after a security guard found smoke billowing out from an office room of the department.

The fire was controlled after that.

Ashwani Koul, PU’s chief of university security, said, “We had called the fire service but it was controlled by the security personnel of the university.”

As per sources, a few computers and documents were destroyed.

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In