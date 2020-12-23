Confusion marks Day 1 of waste segregation drive in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:27 IST

Chaos and confusion marked the first day of door-to-door collection of segregated waste that was kicked off by the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday.

Even as MC officials claimed to have achieved 30-40% segregation on the first day, in most sectors, residents complained garbage couldn’t be collected. As there was no schedule shared by the MC, residents mostly remained unaware of the vehicles’ movement.

In some sectors, both MC vehicles and private garbage collectors came, while in some localities, only private collectors turned up.

After failing to make much headway in segregating solid waste at source in the past three years, the MC started the drive in Sectors 1-30 on Wednesday, while other areas will be covered in a phased manner in the next couple of weeks.

As of now, the MC is using around 100 twin-bin garbage collection vehicles, and in the next phases, another 300 will be put into service. These will replace private cart-based garbage collection. However, unlike them, MC vehicles don’t pick up garbage from outside the houses, and people have to come up to them and drop the waste.

Issues aplenty, complain residents

Supriya Goyal, treasurer, resident welfare association (RWA), Sector 28D, said: “The whole exercise was done in a most unprofessional manner. There was no prior information on when the vehicles would come. When they did arrive, they left in a hurry and we couldn’t hand over our garbage.”

In some parts of Sector 22, the MC vehicle was accompanied with a couple of helpers. “Helpers picked up waste only if someone requested. They skipped the other houses where the occupants were not present,” said Vinod Vashisht, president, government houses society, Sector 22.

Residents also questioned the timing of vehicles. “The vehicles came at an odd time when most people are at work,” said Pardeep Chopra, citizen welfare association, Sector 21.

In some areas, the vehicles didn’t come at all, complained residents. “Though yesterday, a vehicle came to create awareness, today no vehicle turned up to pick up waste,” said RS Gill, president, RWA, Sector 8.

At Modern Housing Complex, Sector 13, only existing private garbage collectors arrived, said Harshvardhan Pundir, a local. In some sectors, both turned up, but people preferred to hand over garbage to private collectors as they came up to the doorstep.

Meanwhile, senior citizens and people living on upper floors complained of not getting enough time to reach the vehicles.

MC chief holds review meeting

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, in a meeting held on Wednesday, directed MC commissioner KK Yadav to create awareness on the new garbage segregation arrangements. He said such practices have been successfully implemented in other smart cities and Chandigarh should not lag behind.

Yadav also held a review meeting with senior MC officials in the evening. He said the vehicles will follow a tight schedule of 7am to 1pm. “We have directed the operators to drive slowly through the sectors,” he said. They will be given whistles from Thursday, which they are have to blow while passing in front of houses.

The MC will also try to collect garbage from the doorsteps of elderly people and others who can’t come to the vehicles.

“In some areas people were confused as existing garbage collectors also turned up. A group of garbage collectors also protested in Sector 7. The issues have been resolved,” said Yadav.