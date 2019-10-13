Cong broke backbone of drugs: Capt Sandhu

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:59 IST

Congress candidate from the Dakha assembly segment Captain Sandeep Sandhu made a fervent appeal to the voters, urging them to give him two years and see how he works.

“You have tried everyone for five years; try me for just two years and I promise you will never forget me,” he said, while addressing a public meeting in the grain market here on Sunday.

Sandhu also took a jibe at Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal for “being blind to the development that has taken place in Punjab during the last two and a half years of Congress government”.

Questioning the authenticity of Badal’s allegations that the Congress government have not fulfilled any of the promises, Capt Sandhu reminded her that over six lakh farmers were provided debt relief. The backbone of the drug trade, which had been patronised by the Akalis had been broken and youth were being provided with jobs, he added.

The Congress candidate said he did not believe in levelling false allegations against anyone, but at the same time, he will not accept any false allegations against his government or his leader chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

“First two years, we had to undo the damage caused by your (Shiromani Akali Dal’s) ten years of misrule and now we have succeeded in bringing the state back on track,” he said, referring to Badal.

SUPPORT FROM YOUTH, WOMEN

Capt Sandhu has been receiving massive support from the youth and the women. At most of the places he was asked to make a promise that he will ensure that those responsible for peddling of drugs, which led to death of dozens of youth in Punjab, are brought to book.

“I have been deputed by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for a mission and I promise to you, as I have promised to him, that by God’s grace and your support, I will accomplish that mission with hard work, dedication and commitment,” he asserted.

The representatives of the Communist Party of India (Marxist),Punjab,who were also present at the event,declared their support for Capt Sandhu.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:59 IST