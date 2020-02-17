Cong leader seeks Punjab Police’s help over threat

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:49 IST

After receiving two threatening e-mails in the past four days, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has sought the Punjab Police’s help while accusing the Delhi Police of inaction on his complaint.

“I have not received any reply from the Delhi Police. Thus, I have written a letter to the Punjab DGP,” he said .

“Being resident of both Delhi and Punjab, i have filed a complaint via email with @DGPPunjabPolice also in view of the fresh threat received. Will follow this up to a logical legal conclusion so that these cowards who sit behind closed doors issue death warrants be dealt firmly,” he wrote on Twitter and tagged the threatening email with the tweet.

Shergill claimed to have received the first threatening email on Saturday, a day after addressing a press conference on the Pulwama attack anniversary.

“Have filed an official complaint with @DelhiPolice demanding action against aclassguy@gmail.com, sender of email threatening to kill me and rape my family members. Online hate has become causal business for few, strong message needs to be sent. Hope the culprit is caught,” Shergill tweeted.

In his complaint to the Delhi Police, Shergill urged the police to register a case against a person for sending him the hate mail. He also attached the screenshot of the first threat mail received, a day after he questioned the BJP government over the role of disgraced J&K DSP Davinder Singh in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed.

The Congress has reacted sharply on the threat and urged the police for timely action.