CONG MLAS’ ALLEGATIONS: Patiala SSP orders probe into functioning of Rajpura CIA unit

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:38 IST



A day after Congress MLAs from Patiala levelled charges of corruption against some police officers, the district police on Wednesday initiated inquiry into the functioning of Rajpura CIA unit.

On Tuesday, four congress MLAs — Hardial Singh Kamboj, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Rajinder Singh and Nirmal Singh — had raised serious questions over the working of police during a meeting of the district grievances committee chaired by cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu ordered inquiry into the allegations made by Kamboj that Rajpura crime investigation agency (CIA) unit was hand-in-glove with drug peddlers and letting them off without any action.

The SSP set up a two-member panel to probe the matter. “SP Harmeet Singh Hundal has been directed to inquire into the matter while Rajpura DSP Akashdeep Singh Aulakh will assist him. They have been asked to submit the report at the earliest,” SSP Sidhu said.

Kamboj had stated that CIA Rajpura apprehended a drug peddler with a large number of banned tramadol tablets recently, but no action was taken. “The peddler was released after a brief investigation without registration of any case,” the MLA had stated.

The SSP added that stringent action would be taken if anyone is found guilty as the government has given clear instructions not to spare drug peddlers at any cost.

SAMANA CIA INSPECTOR SHIFTED

Besides, CIA staff inspector Vijay Kumar, posted at Samana, was transferred on Wednesday. Samana MLA Rajinder Singh had accused the inspector of recording his phone conversations with him (Kumar).

Vijay Kumar has been shifted to CIA staff Nabha, while Nabha in-charge Gurmeet Singh has been transferred to Samana.

However, the SSP claimed that these transfers are part of routine reshuffle.