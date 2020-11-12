e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 'Cong not contesting under PAGD's umbrella but with like-minded secular parties'

At some places we may need to support like-minded parties and at others places they will support us, says J&K Congress unit chief

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
         

While NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claim that the Congress was on board with the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the ensuing DDC polls, Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday said the ‘party will align with like-minded secular parties like National Conference.’

Mir said, “The Gupkar Alliance and DDC elections are different. As far as the Congress is concerned, we are aligning with like-minded secular parties. including the National Conference,” he said, adding that since an alliance may be required at district units and local level, the merit of candidates will be weighed.

“At some places we may need to support like-minded parties and at others places they will support us. We are not contesting under the umbrella of PAGD but with like-minded secular parties. The ambit of like-minded secular parties is broader than PAGD,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday continued with its signature campaign against new land laws and agrarian laws. Former ministers Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney led the signature in Jammu west constituency on Wednesday.

