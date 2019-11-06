Cong, SAD spar over joint function at Sultanpur Lodhi

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:20 IST

The blame game over the ongoing tussle between the state government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) regarding the joint celebrations of the main function at Sultanpur Lodhi marred on Wednesday the special Punjab Vidhan Sabha session dedicated to the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of first Sikh master Guru Nanak.

The discussion on the resolution moved by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for “carrying forward Guru Nanak’s message of humanism, tolerance and compassion” did not get anywhere with the Congress hitting out at the Shiromani Akali Dal-controlled gurdwara body, accusing it of playing into the hands of “vested interests”.

State tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Channi, who was one of state government’s representative for holding talks with the SGPC for holding the joint celebrations, led the ruling party’s charge, saying the government did not leave any stone unturned to convince it.

The minister said, “Even the chief minister personally requested the SGPC chief in this regard. We offered that the November 11 function will be held jointly from the SGPC’s stage whereas it can share state government’s stage for the November 12 event. I don’t know what the SGPC’s interest was. They simply did not bother. It is going to share the stage being set up by the central government on November 9 for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor. If they can share the stage with the Centre, what is the problem with the government of your own state.”

Congress’ Khadoor Sahib MLA Harminder Gill blamed the SGPC for playing in the hands of “its masters” who he said were behind setting up of a separate stage at Sultanpur Lodhi.

“During the 300th anniversary of Khalsa Panth in 1999 and the 400th anniversary celebrations of Guru Granth Sahib 2005, the then Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government managed the political stages while the SGPC limited itself only to religious events. This time, the Sikh body has set up the stage inside Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi. Why is the SGPC breaking its own rule this time?” said Gill.

“On September 17, the Akal Takht acting jathedar called a meeting of SGPC and two cabinet ministers for holding talks on the joint celebrations. But the gurdwara body silently floated the tenders for setting up its own stage,” said Gill.

He said the SGPC is spending a whopping ₹9 crore for setting up of the stage. It’s a sheer wastage of money for meeting personal agendas, he said.

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke said the two functions for the celebrations only confused the devotees and it sent a wrong signal.

Akali MLA Kuldeep Wadala said he could not understand why the government was so keen to organise the main event. “The SGPC is an elected Sikh body. If the state government has to do everything what is the meaning of this body then. When the Akal Takht acting Jatehdar clarified that only SGPC will hold the main event, the government should have respected it,” he said

Former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia said the joint celebrations could have been held had the state government wanted so. “Attend our function in Kartarpur on November 9 and we will attend yours on November 11. Come to the SGPC stage on November 12 for the joint celebrations,” he said.

Earlier, Amarinder expressed regret over the joint-celebrations not getting materialised.

“I am feeling pain in my heart. I wanted we all should celebrate the occasion by rising above political lines. I still request former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal to commemorate this momentous occasion on a common platform to send a positive message across the country,” he said.

Badal, however, did not touch the issue in his speech.

Targeting the SGPC, rural development minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa, while replying to the debate on behalf of the CM, raked up issue of telecast rights of ‘kirtan’ and Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) to just one channel.

Bajwa also moved resolution in the House asking the SGPC to allow all TV and radio channels the telecast rights of Gurbani. It was backed by his cabinet colleague Channi.

He also moved a resolution asking the gurdwara body to give women rights to perform ‘kirtan’ in Darbar Sahib but the move was put on hold by speaker Rana KP Singh calling it “controversial”.

“It’s a wrong tradition set by the SGPC,” said Bajwa.