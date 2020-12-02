e-paper
Congress councillors demand Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher's resignation

Congress councillors demand Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher’s resignation

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher
         

Congress councillors on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. They said that she has failed to manage the problems of the city.

In a letter addressed to Kher, the councillors said, “The MP’s whereabouts are unknown and the people of Chandigarh feel cheated and neglected for choosing her.”

“BJP has failed miserably to run the municipal corporation. Now, it is putting all the blame on the civic body’s officials. The same BJP councillors have been putting pressure on the officials to pass taxes in the MC House,” the letter states.

The letter has been signed by leader of opposition in MC House, Devinder Singh Babla, Gurbaksh Rawat, Sheela Phool Singh, Satish Kainth and Ravindra Kaur Gujral.

The councillors also targeted mayor Raj Bala Malik, stating, “Malik has been the most unsuccessful mayor in the history of Chandigarh. Despite not bringing any agenda for development in the last seven months , she has burdened the residents by imposing taxes on them. The mayor should resign ethically because BJP councillors have boycotted their own mayor’s meeting. This just shows that they are only interested in petty politics and are not concerned about the city’s development.”

