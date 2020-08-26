e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Congress MLA Pargat Singh tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Punjab assembly session

Congress MLA Pargat Singh tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Punjab assembly session

The hockey Olympian is the second legislator from Jalandhar district to be diagnosed with coronavirus infection after Shiromani Akali Dal Nakodar MLA Gurpratap Singh Wadala

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, a former hockey Olympian, is in home isolation after he was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. He is asymptomatic.
Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, a former hockey Olympian, is in home isolation after he was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. He is asymptomatic.(HT file photo)
         

Jalandhar/Ludhiana: The Congress MLA from Jalandhar cantonment, Pargat Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The hockey Olympian is the second MLA from the Jalandhar district, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection after Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Nakodar, Gurpratap Singh Wadala did so on Tuesday evening.

Punjab legislators are undergoing the Covid test ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Friday. It is mandatory for the MLAs to get their test done before entering the assembly.

Pargat Singh said that he is asymptomatic and not facing any health problems at present.

He said he is in home isolation.

Wadala, who has also isolated himself at home, is symptomatic. He urged all those who came in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora, who is the MLA from neighbouring Hoshiarpur, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

AMRIK SINGH DHILLON TO SKIP SESSION

Samrala Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, who has recovered from Covid-19 but will not attend the assembly session as a precautionary measure.
Samrala Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, who has recovered from Covid-19 but will not attend the assembly session as a precautionary measure. ( HT Photo )

Meanwhile, Samrala Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon has said that he will not be attending the Vidhan Sabha proceedings on Friday. Referring to a message from Speaker Rana KP Singh asking all those suffering or those who have suffered from virus not to attend the assembly proceedings, Dhillon, who suffered from Covid-19 a month ago, said that he will skip the session as a precautionary measure .

