e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Congress stages walkout over short duration of Haryana assembly

Congress stages walkout over short duration of Haryana assembly

Trouble started after speaker Gian Chand Gupta introduced the business advisory committee (BAC) report that approved wrapping the session in two days

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
         

Congress, the principal opposition party in the Haryana assembly, staged a walkout from the House on the first day of the second part of the monsoon session on Thursday, demanding that the assembly’s sittings be increased.

Trouble started after speaker Gian Chand Gupta introduced the business advisory committee (BAC) report that approved wrapping the session in two days.

Leader of Opposition and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned why the session was being concluded in just two sittings and demanded that the duration of the session be increased to discuss hot-button issues concerning farmers.

The speaker assured the Congress members, who were on their feet and some of them had trooped into the well of the House, that he will extend the duration of the sitting on Friday until the entire business of the day was over.

The speaker Gupta said that if required the Friday’s sitting could be extended till late evening.

But Congress MLAs refused to relent and din prevailed in the House. Hooda said there were hosts of issues, including the contentious three farm laws of the Centre, that needed to be debated in the House.

Taking a dig at the Congress lawmakers, parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal said the main opposition party was making noise in order to run away from holding a debate.

The speaker again assured the Congress, saying: “I will give you as much time as you want for discussion...I will give you enough time...”

Refusing to accept the BAC report, Hooda along with other Congress MLAs walked out of the House and the House adopted the BAC report through voice vote.

tags
top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In