Congress zila parishad member shot dead in Ferozepur, seven booked

In a broad daylight murder, two unidentified men shot dead a 28-year-old zila parishad member, Pritam Singh, of the ruling Congress near Bansi Gate in the city on Thursday morning. Pritam, a native of Ali Ke village, around 5km from district headquarters, was returning home after dropping his children to school on a bike. Sources said the accused stopped Pritam and fired six shots at him; two were fired at his forehead.

Police say the murder motive was enmity and have booked seven people, including five by name, on a complaint from Kartar Singh, the father of the victim. The five accused are Joginder Singh, Sunny, Lal Singh, Babbu and Khushal Singh.

Three of them are lodged in jail on the charges of drug peddling. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and others of the IPC.

“The accused had a grudge against my son. He had been receiving threats for weeks,” claimed Kartar. Local Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki has condemned the crime, adding that he would work to ensure that the rule of law prevailed.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 22:21 IST