Continue wheat procurement till June 30, Hooda urges Haryana govt

Hooda said since the government had assured to continue the purchase till June 30, the commitment should be honoured

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the decision of the BJP-JJP government to stop the procurement of wheat and other crops was not in the interest of farmers. Hooda said since the government had assured to continue the purchase till June 30, the commitment should be honoured.

The leader of the opposition in a statement said farmers should get more time to sell their crops in line with the schedule announced by the government. “I urge the government to show a sense of urgency in lifting crops from market yards and make payments to the farmers instead of closing the purchase process three weeks ahead of the schedule. About 17 lakh MT of wheat is yet to be lifted from the markets,” Hooda said.

