CONTROVERSIAL DISCOURSES: Sikh preacher Dhadrianwale, aide banned in UK gurdwaras

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:38 IST

Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale and his aide Harinder Singh have been banned by managements of various gurdwaras and other Sikh bodies from addressing religious congregations in the United Kingdom (UK) due to their controversial discourses.

A meeting of representatives of more than 50 gurdwara managements and other Sikh organisations held at Gurdwara Sri Har Rai Sahib, West Bromwich, on Saturday passed a resolution in this regard.

“Earlier, small meetings were held in different areas in UK to discuss the issue. In Saturday’s meeting, representatives of around 100 Sikh bodies from across the country were present,”, said Gurmel Singh Kandola, former president of Sikh Council UK, which is a common platform of various Sikh bodies in the country.

“It was need of the hour to address this issue as it has potential to yield bad results for Sikhs,” he said while speaking to HT over phone.

OTHER COUNTRIES URGED ‘TO FOLLOW SUIT

In a resolution passed on the occasion, it is stated, “Harinder Singh of Nirvair Khalsa jatha (NKJ) and Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale are both banned from doing parchar in presence of Guru Granth Sahib or otherwise anywhere in UK. The panthic meeting requests that other countries consider following suit”.

“Sangat is appealed to not book either of them for parchar at any event and to avoid inadvertently increasing their unnecessary exposure on the social media. Gurdwara committees are directed not to book either of them for any event,” it added.

“All Sikh media (print, radio, TV etc) is reminded of its panthic responsibilities and strongly requested not to give either of them any unnecessary exposure. Sri Akal Takht Sahib is aware of the issues and is humbly requested to take strong action against both of them in line with Sikh traditions,” the resolution said.

“Until Akal Takht Sahib has taken its decisions, no individual, organisation or gurdwara committee member should have any liaison with them and maintain discipline of the social boycott (sic),” it said.

The meeting supported formation of a panel to deal with all issues related with preachers in a “fair and equal way based upon agreed principles”.

Kandola said, “The gathering which included gurdwara and organisational representatives from diverse backgrounds desire to maintain harmony in the community, minimise divisions, build faith in fundamental tenants of Sikh faith and enhance spiritual practices. We want all preachers to exercise discipline and avoid controversial issues that divide sangat and create disharmony.”

Randhir Singh, a UK-based Sikh activist, said, “Representatives of various Sikh organisations and managements who could not attend the meeting sent their written consent to the resolution passed in the gathering”.

THE CONTROVERSY

Notably, Harinder Singh had made comments on the Sikh beliefs regarding passing away of Guru Nanak, which has been highly objected to by the Sikh masses.

Dhadrianwale recently refused to meet the five-member panel of Sikh scholars, which was constituted by the Takht to probe his controversial discourses.

On Saturday, Sarchand Singh, spokesperson of Damdami Taksal, sent a legal notice to Dhadrianwale and an online channel which telecasts his videos, asking them to apologise before Takht in 15 days.