Cop arrives at Ludhiana house to deliver summons, bitten by dog; 5 held

Police arrested the caretaker of a shrine and his four family members after their dog bit a head constable who, along with a police team, had come to serve summons to the accused in a case of land grabbing in Miller Gunj on Saturday evening.

The accused — Bhupinder Singh, his wife Harvinder Kaur, sons Sukhwant Singh and Harjit Singh, and a relative Surjit Kaur — were booked on the complaint of the head constable, Sukhwinder Singh.

Sukhwinder said Paramdeep Singh of Sarabha Nagar had lodged a complaint against the accused on Friday for attempting to grab the piece of land adjacent to the shrine. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 511 (attempting to commit offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard.

He said when he along with other police personnel went to serve summons to the accused to join the investigation, the accused attacked them and also unleashed their pitbull on him.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Division Number 6 police station.

Police said the accused will be produced before the court on Monday.

