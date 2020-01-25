Cops who killed gangster Gounder to get Prez police medal for gallantry

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:05 IST

Four Punjab Police personnel who killed dreaded gangsters Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria in January 2018 in an encounter in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan will be awarded with the President’s police medal for gallantry on Republic Day for the year 2020.

The cops are assistant inspector general (AIG) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan (organised crime control unit), deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar, sub-inspector Balvinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Kirpal Singh who were leading the operation against the gangsters, who were running organised crime in Punjab and the neighbouring states.

Besides, ADGP Shashi Prabha Dwivedi (human resource development) and DSP Harwinderpal Singh (state special operation cell, Amritsar) were chosen for the President’s police medals for distinguished services.

Sixteen more police officers/officials including Barnala SP (investigation) Sukhdev Singh Virk, Moga DSP Sukhwinder Singh, inspector Harjinder Singh (SHO division 7, Ludhiana), ASI Satpal (7th battalion, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar), SI Manoj Kumar Sarin (Armed Battalion, Jalandhar), ASI Gurbaj Singh, (economic offences wing, Patiala), SI Surmail Singh, ASI Kulbirchand (80th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar), ASI Rupinder Singh (special operations group), ASI Janak Raj (CIA staff, Ludhiana), ASI Ashok Kumar, ASI Kuldeep Kaur, inspector Chamkaur Singh (Phillaur), inspector Harvinder Singh (ad hoc, intelligence wing), inspector Amarjeet Singh (Chandigarh), ASI Resham Singh (PAP, Jalandhar) will get police medals for meritorious services.