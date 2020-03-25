Coronavirus: Chaos, confusion marks Day 1 of curfew in Himachal

chandigarh

Mar 25, 2020

Confusion and chaos marked the first day of curfew in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Despite heavy police deployment, Shimla residents were seen assembled outside grocery shops fearing a shortage essential supplies. Police had to use canes to disperse the public.

There were reports of residents and shopkeepers violating the prohibitory orders in towns and their peripheries. Milk supply was as normal in the main town, but the rural milkmen did not commute to the town.

Police had to forcefully shut down shops of milk vendors at 8am on Wednesday. There were reports of some private vehicles plying on roads in rural areas. Private vehicles were spotted on roads at Theog, which is known for its cauliflower and cabbage yield.

People strictly adhered to the curfew in the Rohru subdivision, located 123km from the main town. “No vehicles or people were allowed to commute,” said Rohru sub-divisional police officer Sunil Negi.

Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Kashyap urged residents to stay indoors.

“Following the appeal of PM Modi, we participated in the ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22. However, during the lockdown announced by the state on March 23, people were still roaming outdoors, due to which, a curfew had to be imposed, restricting all movement,” he said.

“Residents have a chance to stop further transmission of the Covid-19 virus by remaining confined to their houses and maintaining social distance. Nobody is being allowed into Shimla district. The district administration has decided to relax the curfew on March 26 and allow people to purchase essentials between 8am and 11am,” he added.

There was a huge rush of office-goers at the DC office to procure curfew passes. Even the mediapersons were not issued any curfew passes.

“I have been standing in a line at the DC office for over three hours to procure the pass,” said a bank staffer, Naresh Kumar. Employees of the Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and other telecom companies made a beeline for the DC office for the same purpose.

There were reports of chaos at Baddi and Barotiwala, the main industrial belts as workers scouted for vegetables and essential items. There was no supply of milk in the area. Factories in the region have been closed down since government ordered a clampdown two days back.

CM Jai Ram Thakur reviews situation

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called an emergent meeting at his official residence on Wednesday, to review the situation. Steps are being taken by the state government to ensure adequate availability of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown across country.

The CM said that steps will be taken to ensure smooth supply of essentials from other states is not hampered. He said that there is sufficient stock of groceries in the state.

“WE will ensure availability of milk and bread in sufficient quantities. If required, milk collection centres will be established to facilitate needs of consumers and avoid crowding,” he added.

The CM has directed the officials to ensure availability of cattle fodder. He said that the movement of nomadic Gaddi and Gujjar communities and their herds should not be restricted and all preventive measures should be taken for their safety.