Coronavirus outbreak in Chandigarh: Administration asks private doctors to voluntarily join mobile squads

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:35 IST

The UT administration has decided to rope in private doctors for providing health care to senior citizens on a voluntary basis.

With private hospitals shutting down their outdoor patient departments (OPD) and private clinics closing doors to patients in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the administration is working out a plan to utilise the services of private doctors now.

The plan is to have mobile teams that will be available on call to reach patients in their homes in case of emergency.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “Many doctors must be free now. We are planning to have mobile squads of such doctors who can go to attend to senior citizens who can’t come to the hospital due to the curfew.” Parida also tweeted on the issue seeking volunteers for joining these mobile squads.

As highlighted by the Hindustan Times earlier, patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19 are finding it hard to connect with doctors because of the curfew. Severe restrictions on movement, particularly vehicles, has been imposed during the curfew, which will last at least ten more days. The administration wants to address the problem by using the services of the private doctors.

‘WELCOME MOVE, BUT ASSURE PROTECTION’

Doctors in the city have welcomed the administration’s decision, but have also sought assurances that protective equipment and security will be provided to them.

“In principle, it was much needed. More than 80% of the doctors in the country work in the private sector. Their services must be used in times like these. But the important question is how the administration plans to implement this decision,” asked Dr Neeraj Nagpal, convener, Medicos Legal Action Group, Chandigarh.

Doctors say because of coronavirus, extra precautions have to be taken. “Personal protective equipment (PPE) has to be provided to all doctors, especially those visiting people’s houses. Similarly, doctors should only be asked for general check up of patients and examine them for acute problems. They can’t give medical care to all the patients in their houses, because for that they have to go in depth into their case histories,” said Dr Neeraj Kumar, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Chandigarh.

Administration officials say protection will be given to all doctors coming forward to be part of the mobile doctor squads. Dr Rajesh Dhir, president, IMA, and head of department, ENT, at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, said, “Whatsoever protection, equipment required will be provided.”

“Doctors from the private sector are already coming forward to help. A list of all doctors is being compiled,” said Dr Dhir.

LIST OF DOCS FOR BACKUP BEING PREPARED: PARIDA

Administration is working on compiling a list of private doctors who can act as a reserve or back-up for government doctors for managing coronavirus patients, said UT adviser Manoj Parida. In case government doctors can’t continue with their work, services of these private doctors could be banked upon, he added.