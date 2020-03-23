Coronavirus outbreak: Panjab University teachers looking for virtual options to overcome academic setback

chandigarh

With classes suspended at Panjab University (PU) amid rising cases of coronavirus in the city, teachers are switching to virtual platforms to make up for the academic setback.

PU has suspended classes and directed teachers not to come to work. The non-teaching staff has also been directed to work from home.

Tejinder Pal Singh, professor at University Business School (UBS), said, “I taught at least 27 students online on Saturday. It is the need of the hour as this is an important period to complete the syllabus. Many teachers are facing problems as they are not aware of online applications. So, I have decided to make videos to make them learn ways to take classes online.”

The ministry of human resource development has directed teachers to develop online content in the wake of suspension of classes.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar had told Hindustan Times earlier that the varsity had no plans to start online classes officially, but, if a teacher wants to do so, they would be allowed.

Rajat Sandhir, professor at the department of biochemistry, said, “I am developing online content for topics that were to be covered during this time and sharing it with students. I am also checking manuscripts to be submitted for publications and thesis of students that are to be submitted soon.” “We are focusing on written work which students are compiling and sharing via e-mails. E-content is also being prepared,” said VR Sinha, professor at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

SOFTWARE AVAILABLE AT VARSITY

Guldip Singh, system administrator at the department of computer science, said, “An e-learning and collaboration software, Virtual Learning Environment, is already available with us. Through this, teachers can upload content and students can keep track of their syllabus. We are ready to provide training to teachers on ways to use it.”