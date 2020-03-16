Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab and Haryana high court to take up only urgent cases, for now

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:47 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday decided to restrict its functioning indefinitely in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, saying the benches will take up only urgent cases.

The HC registrar in a notice said that only those litigants would be allowed to enter the courtrooms whose presence has been sought by the court.

Now, the court will take up only cases pertaining to anticipatory bails, habeas corpus, protection matters etc during this period.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana passed a resolution, requesting the lawyers in both the states and Chandigarh to abstain from work at the district courts, tribunals and other quasi-judicial bodies till March 31. The lawyers were exhorted to appear in only urgent matters. The bar council also postponed the elections for district bar associations from April 3 to April 17.

All other fresh criminal and civil petitions would be listed after a request for the same before the designated bench. The cases already under adjudication listed during this period would be adjourned. In case of urgency in the cases under adjudication, the lawyer will have to make request for listing. The adjourned date would be communicated through SMS to the lawyers associated with a particular case, the registrar general said.

The work remained suspended on Monday also as the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association decided to abstain from appearing in court in the wake of the virus outbreak. The decision to restrict the work till further orders was taken after a series of meetings with lawyers, officials from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The registrar general said the entry to the high court premises would be restricted and would be from gate numbers 1 and 2 for all the lawyers/litigants. Gate passes would be issued to only those litigants whose personal appearance has been ordered by the court. The bar rooms, canteens etc have been closed. The mediation and conciliation centre and lokadalat have also been closed. The advocates have also been requested to opt for e-filing.

The registrar general said those not directly involved/associated with a case listed would not be permitted to enter the premises. Medical teams with thermal guns would be deployed at each entry gate.

“In case, someone is found to have fever, immediate follow-up action, including restricting entry of such person, shall be taken up by the medical teams stationed at these entry points,” registrar general said.