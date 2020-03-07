Coronavirus scare: Captain Amarinder Singh supports Akal Takht jathedar’s appeal to avoid crowded places

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:12 IST

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday extended support to the Akal Takht jathedar for his appeal to the people to stay away from crowds in the wake of coronavirus threat, and also announced to form a group of ministers (GoM) to review the situation on daily basis.

In a statement, the chief minister said it was in the interest of the people to exercise caution and avoid crowded places.

Captain said he will hold a meeting every Monday to review and deliberate on the recommendations of the GoM to be headed by local government minister Brahm Mohindra. Medical education and research minister OP Soni, rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, transport minister Razia Sultana, health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, school education minister Vijay Inder Singla and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu will be the members.

The group has been mandated to submit a comprehensive report daily to the chief minister after monitoring the situation. The health department will release a press bulletin at 5pm daily based the suggestions and decisions of the GoM.

The CM suggested that the auspicious Hola Mohalla should be celebrated by paying obeisance in local gurdwaras instead of congregating in large numbers at one place. “It was advisable to avoid taking unnecessary risks, while retaining the traditional spirit of the Hola Mohalla, for which the state government has already made extensive arrangements,” he said.