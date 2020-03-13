Coronavirus: Schools, colleges, universities closed in Punjab till March 31

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:51 IST

All government and private schools, colleges and universities where exams are not being held will be closed in Punjab till March 31 following coronavirus outbreak.

Disclosing this, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. He clarified that the ongoing school examinations will continue as per schedule.

“The state machinery is working round the clock to prevent the coronavirus outbreak and I urge all to avoid crowding at public places and take necessary precautions,” the CM tweeted.

The state government has set up helpline number 104 for any health-related information and suggestion. Besides, the national call centre number 011-23978046 and state control room numbers 88720-90029 and 0172-2920074 have also been activated.

Meanwhile, the group of ministers (GoM) formed the CM to monitor day-to-day preparedness to tackle the possibility of virus outbreak met on Friday and announced to launch a statewide awareness drive at mass level to educate the people.

The GoM led by local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra also ordered deputy commissioners not to grant permission for mass gatherings. Religious leaders and dera heads have also requested to postpone the schedule of their congregations.

Mohindra said the mandate of this GoM is to take stock of the situation on day-to-day basis and to ensure the availability of medicines, medical and paramedical staff and setting up of adequate quarantine wards across the state to isolate the suspected Covid-19 cases.

He said the state administrative machinery took immediate action to check the spread of the virus and at present 2,200 quarantine beds are ready across the state. Besides 250 ventilators in private hospitals, 20 in government medical colleges at Amritsar and Patiala have been set up, he said.

The minister said the awareness campaign would be launched in co-ordination with all government departments, Indian Medical Association, social and religious organisations and NGOs to educate the masses to refrain from shaking hands, mass gatherings, religious congregations and to follow the disinfectant practices to keep themselves away from reach of Covid-19.

He said the GoM will review the action taken report on compliance and progress of directions on Monday.