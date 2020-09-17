e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Court directs Maharshi Dayanand University to consider student under DSC category

The student had applied for a five-year bachelor of laws integrated course on July 28 under the deprived scheduled caste category but her application was uploaded under the SC category due to a technical error

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:26 IST
The court of civil judge (senior division) Ashish Kumar Sharma on Thursday directed Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) to consider a student’s application under the deprived scheduled caste (DSC) category instead of the scheduled caste (SC) category.

The student had applied for a five-year bachelor of laws integrated course on July 28 under the DSC category but her application was uploaded under the SC category due to an online technical error.

“The applicant had written a complaint to MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh but her grievances were not heard,” the applicant’s counsel said.

State president of Jannayak Janata Party’s student wing Indian National Students Organisation Pradeep Deshwal said a number of irregularities had come to the fore in the online application process on the university’s website.

“Around 450 students faced a similar problem. Due to the university’s lackadaisical approach, applicants are being forced to move to court to address their grievances,” Deshwal said.

