e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 lab in Karnal starts testing

Covid-19 lab in Karnal starts testing

The laboratory has a testing capacity of 144 samples per day

chandigarh Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing laboratory at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal, which is the first testing facility in northern Haryana, started functioning on Saturday.

The laboratory’s first trial was successfully conducted on Thursday, and on Saturday samples of 41 people were collected.

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav said the lab will add to the testing capacity of the state and will also ensure that patients’ reports are received without delay.

The lab, which has a testing capacity of 144 samples per day, will remain operational round-the-clock and staff has been hired accordingly, the DC said.

He said the RT-PCR machine for the lab had been brought from the National Dairy and Research Institute, Karnal. Besides, Karnal the lab will also test samples from the Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

So far, there have been six Covid-19 positive cases in the district and one death.

top news
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
LIVE| New York City schools closed for rest of year amid Covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| New York City schools closed for rest of year amid Covid-19 outbreak
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
‘There’s a dearth of role models in current Indian team’: Gautam Gambhir
‘There’s a dearth of role models in current Indian team’: Gautam Gambhir
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
Watch: Why social distancing is a distant dream in Chandigarh’s slum
Watch: Why social distancing is a distant dream in Chandigarh’s slum
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news