Covid-19: One death, DMCH doc among 101 more test positive in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:57 IST

A 62-year-old woman died while at least 101 more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total number of those infected by the disease in the state to 3,497.

In the Amritsar district, besides the death of the 62-year-old at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), 12 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported. Of these, 10 cases are that of community transmission, health officials said.

“The woman patient, a local resident, was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and was earlier treated for tuberculosis (TB). Among the infected people is a vigilance bureau assistant sub-inspector (ASI),” civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said.

Four more were found infected in the neighbouring Gurdaspur district. Also, six persons were tested positive in Pathankot. Deputy commissioner GS Khaira said, “The district now has 67 active cases.”

41 FRESH CASES IN LUDHIANA

In the Ludhiana district, a resident doctor posted in the emergency ward of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) was among 41 persons who tested positive of Covid-19. Twenty seven cases are from containment zones of Chhawani Mohalla, Habib Ganj and Islam Ganj areas of the city. The Model Town locality was turned into a containment zone after eight cases surfaced there. A 42-year-old tuberculosis patient from Ranjit Nagar, who was tested positive on Monday, was still on the run.

31 FOUND INFECTED IN JALANDHAR

As many as 31 persons, including five minors, were found infected with the coronavirus in the Jalandhar district on Wednesday.

With this, Jalandhar became the third district after Amritsar and Ludhiana to cross the 400 mark. Officials said eight patients returned from Dubai, two contracted the virus from unknown source while 21 are close contacts of those found infected earlier.

Also, four more persons tested positive in the Hoshiarpur district.

50 COPS QUARANTINED IN BATHINDA DISTRICT

In the Bathinda district, nearly 50 police personnel were put in home quarantine after four of their colleagues, including two women, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Another person who came from Haryana’s Faridabad was also tested positive in the district. The patient was in home quarantine.

Also, five railway officials posted in Ferozepur were tested positive on Wednesday. Additional deputy commissioner Ravinder Singh the five were the primary contacts of a senior railway official who died of cardiac arrest at a Ludhiana hospital on Tuesday. He was tested positive for the coronavirus three days earlier.

Another resident was also tested positive.

3 CASES EACH IN MANSA, MOGA

Three members of a family, including a couple, were tested positive in the Mansa district. The three recently came from Delhi and were in home quarantine, additional deputy commissioner Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu said.

Also, three persons, including two women and a labourer who returned from Bihar, tested positive in the Moga district.