Covid-19 outbreak: Panjab University asks constituent colleges to implement online guidelines

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:08 IST

A day after Panjab University (PU) issued guidelines on teaching through online classes, the college development council (CDC) directed affiliated colleges to follow the same.

In the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, PU has suspended classes on its campus, affiliated college, constituent colleges and regional centres. Teaching and non-teaching staff have been directed to work from home.

PU has over 190 affiliated colleges and six constituent colleges

On Tuesday, dean university instructions had directed teachers to use different online modes and implement guidelines recommended by the varsity.

Dean college development council (DCDC), Sanjay Kaushik said, “The notification has been issued to colleges to ensure students receive proper assistance via online methods. Staff members and students are advised to follow proper preventive measures against Covid-19.”

The CDC has directed college principals to ensure teachers prepare online study material for the syllabus to be covered, which should be sent to students through Google Classroom, e-mails, lectures on Youtube and other methods.

It also told colleges that appropriate lectures can be used from platforms like MOOCS, SWAYAM and EPG Pathshala.

Moreover, interactive sessions through WhatsApp, and video conferencing through Skype can also be conducted, the CDC told colleges.

PU senator Inderpal Singh Sindhu, professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, said, “It is a good step. We are already connected to students and assisting them with their pending syllabus. We are also sharing online content and addressing queries.”