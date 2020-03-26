e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 outbreak: Panjab University asks constituent colleges to implement online guidelines

Covid-19 outbreak: Panjab University asks constituent colleges to implement online guidelines

PU has suspended classes on its campus, affiliated college, constituent colleges and regional centres

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:08 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after Panjab University (PU) issued guidelines on teaching through online classes, the college development council (CDC) directed affiliated colleges to follow the same.

In the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, PU has suspended classes on its campus, affiliated college, constituent colleges and regional centres. Teaching and non-teaching staff have been directed to work from home.

PU has over 190 affiliated colleges and six constituent colleges

On Tuesday, dean university instructions had directed teachers to use different online modes and implement guidelines recommended by the varsity.

Dean college development council (DCDC), Sanjay Kaushik said, “The notification has been issued to colleges to ensure students receive proper assistance via online methods. Staff members and students are advised to follow proper preventive measures against Covid-19.”

The CDC has directed college principals to ensure teachers prepare online study material for the syllabus to be covered, which should be sent to students through Google Classroom, e-mails, lectures on Youtube and other methods.

It also told colleges that appropriate lectures can be used from platforms like MOOCS, SWAYAM and EPG Pathshala.

Moreover, interactive sessions through WhatsApp, and video conferencing through Skype can also be conducted, the CDC told colleges.

PU senator Inderpal Singh Sindhu, professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, said, “It is a good step. We are already connected to students and assisting them with their pending syllabus. We are also sharing online content and addressing queries.”

top news
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news