Covid: Parents still unwilling to send kids, say private schools in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:00 IST

Even as regular classes have resumed in the city’s government schools, private schools continue to take the classes online.

The Independent Schools Association (ISA) had conducted a survey on when parents would be willing to send their kids to school and almost all of them refused to let their wards go out in November. Now, the association has sent another survey on the parents’ willingness to send the kids to school in December.

ISA president HS Mamik said, “We have asked the parents if they want to send their kids to school by December 1 or December 10. If they still don’t agree, we will reconsider the proposition after Christmas.”

Will open only if over 50% parents give consent

Mamik added that although a few students were coming for doubt clearing to Vivek High School in Sector 38, where he is the chairman, the private schools will open only if over 50% of the parents were willing to give consent.

The ISA had earlier conducted a survey in October among parents of kids studying in its 75 member private schools of the city: only 10-17% of the parents had given consent.

ABS Sidhu, director-principal of Saupins School in Sector 32, said, “Parents are still unwilling to send the students to school. A few students would come for doubt clearing earlier, but have now stopped.”

Meanwhile, private schools are considering taking offline practice exams for students of board classes. Speaking about this, principal of St Johns High School in Sector 26, Kavita Das, said, “Since the practicals for the board exams will be in written form, some parents had asked us to take written practice tests for the students. However, they are still not ready for classes to resume.”

Principal of St Stephens School in Sector 45, Louis Lopez, said, “We are currently conducting practice pre-boards for Class 10 on the insistence of parents. Around 60 students, which is 30% of the strength, are coming for the exams while the rest take them online.”

Director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said as long as the exams weren’t mandatory and the students were coming to the school with the consent of the parents and followed all Covid protocols, the schools could take offline exams if they chose to.