Covid vaccine: Chandigarh gears up for dry run on January 2

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:18 IST

The UT administration will conduct a dry run for Covid-19 vaccine at three health institutions in the city, including Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, Manimajra civil hospital and Sector-22 civil hospital, on January 2.

The Union health and family minister has asked all states and UTs to conduct the dry run. “All arrangements are in place. The spaces have been identified and workers are aware about the process of patient verification and registrations,” said a senior UT health official.

A UT spokesperson said that during this exercise, each site will have 25 preregistered persons on the CoWIN portal being called through a text message. They would be duly verified, mock vaccinated and observed for 30 minutes before being allowed to leave.

This process will not only check the knowledge of the health staff but will also provide an insight into the gaps or lacunae in the vaccine distribution and administration, so that the same could be addressed before the formal rolling out of the vaccination drive.