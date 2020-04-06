Crackers sound jarring note as Chandigarh tricity lights up on PM Modi’s solemn plea

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 01:17 IST

The stillness which had become so much a part of the tricity over the last two weeks was shattered by exploding firecrackers on Monday night as people in their enthusiasm to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s solemn call for a candlelight vigil to unite to fight the coronavirus epidemic exceeded their brief to keep things low-key.

Even as residents, following PM Modi’s Friday call to show solidarity and battle the pandemic, switched on their mobile phone lights and lit candles and diyas on Sunday at 9 pm, the sound of crackers sounded a jarring note. “This is the height of insanity and insensitivity to celebrate death and disease with so much pomp, show and bursting of crackers. This is a real wake of call for people who love India and the Indian ethos of compassion and humanism above all,” said, Pramod Sharma, who heads Yuvsatta, an NGO.

“It was very peaceful initially. People had lit candles in their balconies, many were playing bhajans on their music systems, when suddenly crackers started popping. This was a solemn occasion, not something to celebrate,” said Nayna, a resident of Sector 43.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal , additional professor, environment health, The School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said, “The purpose (of lighting diyas) was for showing solidarity with the citizens who are at the forefront of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, but a few people resorted to bursting of crackers. That’s an undesired step,” he said.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic and people are celebrating as if it’s Diwali,” quipped Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh.

Former railways minister and Congressman Pawan Kumar Bansal felt this showed “the over enthusiasm and hype built up over the PM’s announcement. What was supposed to be voluntary action has now become a must-do thing.”

Crackers were burst in most parts of the tricity. In some localities, enthusiastic Bharatiya Janata Party workers resorted to sloganeering in favour of their party and PM Modi.

“It appears that people, by bursting crackers, did not understand the sensitivity involved in the issue. The call was not for this,” said Dr Pramod Kumar, director, Institute for Development and Communication (IDC), Chandigarh.